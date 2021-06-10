P. Terry’s quarterly giving back day to benefit Dell Children’s Medical Center

P. Terry’s Burger Stand recently announced that Dell Children’s Medical Center will be the beneficiary of its Giving Back Day on Saturday.

P. Terry’s selected Dell Children’s Medical Center because of its efforts to change how children are taken care of within the Central Texas community. Dell Children’s Medical Center, the only dedicated freestanding pediatric facility in the region, serves a 46-county area providing the only Level I trauma center and most specialized care for children and adolescents.

“As long time supporters of Dell Children’s Medical Center, we’re honored to give back to this outstanding organization for the work it has done to care for children in the Central Texas community,” said Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s Burger Stand. “Dell Children’s relies on support from us and our community to ensure the care of any child regardless of their family’s ability to pay. They have done an exceptional job providing world class care and access to the children they work with and their families.”

P. Terry’s said it's honored to support Dell Children’s Medical Center this Saturday by donating all proceeds from the day’s sales to the program. Stop by any P. Terry’s location or Taco Ranch on Saturday for breakfast, lunch, or dinner to support Dell Children’s Medical Center.

P. Terry’s has been family-owned by Texans for Texans since 2005. Known for their focus on all-natural ingredients and scratch cooking, they serve fresh, never-frozen black Angus beef (free of hormones and antibiotics), chicken patties formed in-house from whole chicken breast, and fresh-cut fries made from all-natural Idaho potatoes — free of trans fats and hydrogenated oils. P. Terry’s proclaimed mission is to, “always provide fresh, high-quality food at an affordable price while taking care of our customers, crew, and community every chance we get.”