Parents get creative as San Marcos CISD students begin classes virtually

This school year, both parents and students will be learning a thing or two as they are faced with juggling jobs and remote learning. Moms and dads are getting creative and becoming pros at multitasking by working from home, and making sure their son or daughter is following the school schedule.

On Tuesday, students from Pre-K through 12th grade turned on their webcam, and logged into their virtual classroom for the first time this year. During the past three months, the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District has been working to find a way to get students back to school in a safe way. They laid out a plan, with multiple different options, developed from input from teachers, students, parents and the community. They implemented the plan, and got the school year off to a great start. From the Chamber of Commerce, to SMCISD, we send out a huge thank you to the entire administration for taking on this difficult task and doing it with our working parents in mind.

Thankfully, online meetings aren’t unheard of in today’s world, and most businesses now have plans in place for parents to work from home. I’m reminded of a quote from Dr. Seuss that I think fits for all of us right now. “You can get help from teachers, but you are going to have to learn a lot by yourself, sitting alone in a room.” It may feel strange and lonely now, but some say with change comes growth. In 2020, we have all been forced to make big changes. If the saying is true, we can only hope for a lot of growth and rewards come 2021.