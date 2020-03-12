PEC selects 2020 Youth Tour delegates

Pederanles Electric Cooperative is proudly participated in the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s (NRECA) 2020 Youth Tour program, which sends local high school students on a trip to Washington, D.C., each summer. PEC’s delegates will join 1,500 additional students chosen from electric cooperatives across the country June 17-26.

While in Washington, students will visit historical sites, meet with their elected officials in Congress and learn more about the government.

This year, PEC selected 10 students as representatives. They include: Catarina Vazquez of San Marcos Academy, Jesus Jimenez of Hays High School, Luthary Segura of Wimberley High School, Danae Barkocy of Leander High School, Buda home school student Nyah Gray, Pierce Heller of Canyon Lake High School, Vishal Narra of Westwood High School, Ashlee Reed of Georgetown High School, Morgan Sholund of Smithson Valley High School and Stephanie Valdez of Leander High School.

As part of the competition, students were asked to answer five short questions and submit two reference letters.

“I’m so excited for this year’s talented group of Youth Tour delegates and the experience that awaits them,” said PEC Youth Engagement Representative Celeste Mikeska. “It will be the trip of a lifetime, and hopefully by learning about public service firsthand, they will be inspired to become future leaders.”

In 1957, then Senator Lyndon B. Johnson urged NRECA directors and staff to send young people to Washington, D.C. That idea spurred the creation of the Youth Tour program; PEC has been a participant in the program for 39 years.