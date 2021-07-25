Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Public invited to Arts Master Plan Open House

Sun, 07/25/2021 - 5:00am

The City of San Marcos invites members of the community to join an Arts Master Planning Open House on Wednesday, July 28. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Price Center, 222 W. San Antonio St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments available. City staff and ...

