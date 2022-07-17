Quilt Guild to present Quiltfest 2022 at New Braunfels Civic Center

Quilters from across Texas will travel to New Braunfels to participate in Quiltfest 2022, sponsored by the New Braunfels Area Quilt Guild. This biennial show will be held at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The quilting extravaganza will attract prize-winning artists who use fabric as their medium and enter their works of art to be judged in the contest that will ultimately comprise the two-day show. This year’s theme is “America: A Patchwork Quilt.” Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Admission is $10 per day; Children age 12 and under are free.

Quiltfest 2022 will feature over 150 judged quilts. First, second and third place ribbons will be given in each category including theme quilts, bed quilts, miniature quilts and others. Special ribbons will be awarded for “Best of Show” and “Judges’ Choice.” A number of these quilts are for sale. Raffle tickets are available for $1 each or six for $5 for the donation/raffle quilt “American Heritage.” The winning ticket will be drawn Saturday at 4 p.m.

Fifty antique quilts will be displayed by the Guild in a “bed turning” event on the ballroom stage on Friday and Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. each day. NBAQQG member Janice Richardson said, “For those not familiar with the term ‘bed turning,’ think of them as a modern day ‘show and tell.’ Back in the day, women would gather to share their work. Each would bring a quilt and as her quilt was presented, she would tell the story of the quilt including information about the pattern, fabric, maker or family history.”

Vendors will be selling fabric, patterns, thread, tools, sewing machines and scissor sharpening as well. A boutique featuring quilts and other handmade items for sale will be offered at the show, as well as a thrift store selling gently used fabric and quilting tools. A snack bar will be available where visitors may purchase food and drinks.

Established in 1982, the New Braunfels Area Quilt Guild is a not-for-profit corporation with over 200 members. Its stated goals are to foster appreciation of quilts and the art of quilting among both quilters and the public; to increase the knowledge of traditional and contemporary techniques of quilting and to provide an encouraging environment in which quilters can practice and exchange ideas; and to educate the public as to the significance and history of quilting as an art form as well as an ongoing craft.

Recipients of Quilt Guild gifts include Habitat for Humanities and area children’s shelters in Comal, Hays and Guadalupe Counties. Last year, the Quilt Guild’s “Quilts For Those in Need” project donated special age-appropriate quilts and tote bags to hold children’s personal items. In 2019, the Guild provided 247 quilts and 331 totes. The “in-kind” value of those items was $28,010 In 2021, the Guild presented $6,500 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors. The Guild also places quilts and storybooks in school libraries throughout Comal, Hays and Guadalupe Counties.

President of the guild in 2022 is Carolyn Shelton.

For more information about Quiltfest, go to newbraunfelsareaquiltguild.org.