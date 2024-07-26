RAINY DAYS IN SAN MARCOS

We’re used to having lots of sun in our long summer days, but this weekend’s forecast calls for rain. Lots of rain. Buckets of it. So what can we do that doesn’t involve al fresco dining, patio brunches or time spent in a tube or kayak? I’m going to indulge in some nice, indoor art. Dogseye Gallery is currently displaying “The Peep Show,” which runs now until Aug. 24. The show features multimedia work from over 20 artists, each designed to entice visitors from piece to piece to view the full gallery. On Sunday morning, we are meeting with some of our friends for brunch at The Wimberley Inn. Like us, our friends have been traveling a great deal this summer, so we will take the opportunity to relax and catch up while sampling The Wimberley Inn’s brunch menu. I’m eager to try the Limoncello Mule (Caravella Limoncello, Tito’s Vodka, ginger beer and mint) and the peaches and cream croissant French toast. All of this amounts to a nice, cozy weekend indoors.