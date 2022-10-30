Razzle Dazzle

Wednesday afternoon, Texas State graduate Logan Floyd is in Lincoln, Neb., warming up in their winter coat to play the iconic Velma Kelly in Broadway Across America’s touring production of “Chicago.”

Any way you look at it, this show is a big deal. It’s the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It boasts bombastic choreography by the legendary Bob Fosse. It inspired an Academy-Award winning rendition starring Rene Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

But the show is an even bigger deal for Floyd, who graduated with a BFA from Texas State in 2019, moved the next day to New York, and landed the role of Velma Kelly. The touring company performed 16 shows in its run before shutting down for Covid-19. Now that the quarantine is over, the company has resumed its tour, and Floyd could not be happier.

“Being on this tour is a great experience,” Floyd said. “I’m really glad I get to visit some of my professors at Texas State. I’m just so happy we get to bring this show to Austin, especially since it’s 25th year.” After high school, Floyd auditioned for 30 different theater programs around the country, with Texas State being their top choice. “They accept 14 people each year,” Floyd said. “I was happy to be one of them. The program was just everything I was hoping that it would be.”

Floyd said one of the aspects of the Texas State Musical Theater Program is the focus on building oneself as an artist, and focusing on maintaining a healthy work/life balance.

“[Professor] Kaitlyn Hopkins focuses on mental health,” Floyd said. “My class is still quite close and the LGBTQ community within the program is really strong. That’s what makes it great.”

While playing Velma Kelly, Floyd taps into the character’s tenacious spirit. “I am drawn to Velma’s persistence,” Floyd said. “She’s funny and witty and dry, and she’s really smart. The whole musical is obstacle after obstacle for her. But she doesn’t give up. She doesn’t get jealous, she doesn’t get mean. She just buckles down and gets it done.”

As for the play itself, “Chicago” promises to pack a powerful punch.

Whether fans of the musical have seen the stage production or the movie, every audience has a number of faithful viewers who know what to expect.

“The movie is incredible, and it’s usually a person’s first introduction to ‘Chicago,’” Floyd said. “Yes, it is the same story, but you are also sharing the experience with this giant theater. Fans will start to cheer when they hear certain songs. You get to experience this vaudeville tone. This one is just such a great example of the dancing of Bob Fosse, and it stays true to this production.”

Texas Performing Arts presents the Broadway In Austin’s “Chicago” at the Bass Concert Hall Nov. 1 - 6, Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and are available at texasperformingarts.org and BroadwayinAustin. com, by phone at 512477-1444, or from the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall.