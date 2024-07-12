RIVER JAMS AND STRING BANDS

Live music anyone? Tonight at 8 p.m., Slade Coulter and Hank Weaver will have a River Jam at Cheatham Street. If you haven’t heard his music Coulter incorporates stellar guitar with the occasional banjo for a blend of rock and country. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased on Event Brite. The Rock Bottom String Band will be playing at Tantra at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. According to their website, they play music “inspired by bluegrass, punk, country, roots and rock at breakneck speeds with a whole lot of fun.” The band started in 2013 doing backyard jams in San Marcos but has since become an internationally touring presence in the alternative Americana scene. I think for Sunday, a trip to the river is in order. After a couple hours of swimming and relaxing, I think I’ll stop by Zelick’s Icehouse for a couple of beers before I get the usual Sunday Scaries.