A RIVER RUNS THROUGH US

Kayaking in San Marcos has always been a popular outdoor activity. When a river runs through the middle of town, along with it being a spring fed river, it is always going to attract many people. In fact there is an entire event where people can kayak from the San Marcos River into the Gulf of Mexico. But during the summertime, it can be hard to enjoy kayaking and the beauty of the San Marcos River when it is populated with thousands of people just wanting to tube. So this weekend, I’m changing it up by avoiding all the guests and doing a kayaking tour at Springlake. As mentioned many times before, Springlake is the headwaters of the San Marcos River and is the reason why San Marcos has become a popular tourist destination. Because of the environmental importance of Spring Lake, it is closed off to the public. But there are special opportunities to kayak Spring Lake under the guidance of Meadows Center. To enjoy kayaking while avoiding the summer weekend crowds almost sounds like something too good to be true. Tickets are still available to purchase for this Sunday’s tour.