Roughhouse Brewing to host Trail of Lights beginning Dec. 11

This holiday season, Roughhouse Brewing will present its second-annual Trail of Lights every Thursday through Sunday beginning Dec. 10 during normal operating hours. This family-friendly trail is free to attend, and the brewery features ample parking with an easy and entertaining walking look staged with multiple ranch-inspired light displays.

In addition to the lights, guests can enjoy hot cocoa, ornament crafts for the kids, a scavenger hunt, s’mores kits and a gingerbread cutout photo board.

The trail is accessible from sundown to close each week through Dec. 31. The trail will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The trail is not paved and has a dirtand- grass path so caution is advised when navigating the path. Stroller and wheelchair-accessibility is doable but not recommended. Please use your own discretion when visiting.

Roughhouse Brewing also has outdoor tables and a stage area for live music. For a calendar of events, see their website at roughhousebrewing.com/