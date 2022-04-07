Graphic courtesy of San Marcos Academy
San Marcos Academy to host musical production, Frozen Jr.
San Marcos Academy is set to showcase its musical production, Frozen Jr., beginning Friday.
SMA’s production will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Robinson Christian Center. The production can also be seen on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are free.
SMA said its upcoming shows will be unique in that it includes a cast with students from our Lower, Middle and Upper schools — Kindergarten through 12th grade.
This is also the first SMA musical production directed and choreographed by Bridget Gates, who is our SMA’s new theatre instructor this year. Gates has been involved in the EmilyAnn Theatre and is artistic director and Principal Teaching Artist for the Central Texas Theatre Academy.
Frozen Jr. cast includes:
Elsa- Iliamna Sommerlatte
Anna- Selah Portis
Olaf- Citlali Salinas
Hans- Zachry Christensen
Kristoff- Parrish Facciponte
Young Anna- Nissi Portis
Young and Middle Elsa- Maddie Merrill
Teen Anna/Ensemble- Catie Merrill
King Agnarr-Brian Guenther
Queen Iduna-Christy Guenther
Sven- Trung Nguyen
Duke of Weselton- Andre Solares
Pabbie- Alden Epps
Bulda- Oliver Gatewood
Oaken- Austin Payne
Bishop/Hidden Folk- Chris Allsup
Housekeeper/Oaken Family/Olaf Dancer/Snow Dancer- Alexa Telatnyk
Handmaiden/Hidden Folk/Olaf Dancer/Snow Dancer-Isabella Allsup
Butler/Oaken Family- Blain Montgomery
Cook/Oaken Family-Oliver Baseflug
Steward/Hidden Folk- Claire Covington
Townsperson/Hidden Folk- Pearl Thomas, Hunter Glancy, Ella Burton, Easton Spruiell, Logan Blackstone, Reid Slaughter, Kaydee Smith, Adeline Smith, Dominic Moreno
Townsperson/Oaken Family- Oscar Chen, Kendall Reyes, Shammah Portis, Athena Christensen, Emily Swedoski, Marcus Xu
PRODUCTION TEAM:
Director/Choreographer- Bridget Gates
Stage Manager- Frankie Blair
Lights- Matthew Ghiringhelli
Tech- Jacob Brewer, Dylan Barker, Joseph Johnson, Angelina Vazquez, Ella Gomez
Information provided by San Marcos Academy