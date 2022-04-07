San Marcos Academy to host musical production, Frozen Jr.

San Marcos Academy is set to showcase its musical production, Frozen Jr., beginning Friday.

SMA’s production will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Robinson Christian Center. The production can also be seen on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are free.

SMA said its upcoming shows will be unique in that it includes a cast with students from our Lower, Middle and Upper schools — Kindergarten through 12th grade.

This is also the first SMA musical production directed and choreographed by Bridget Gates, who is our SMA’s new theatre instructor this year. Gates has been involved in the EmilyAnn Theatre and is artistic director and Principal Teaching Artist for the Central Texas Theatre Academy.

Frozen Jr. cast includes:

​​Elsa- Iliamna Sommerlatte

Anna- Selah Portis

Olaf- Citlali Salinas

Hans- Zachry Christensen

Kristoff- Parrish Facciponte

Young Anna- Nissi Portis

Young and Middle Elsa- Maddie Merrill

Teen Anna/Ensemble- Catie Merrill

King Agnarr-Brian Guenther

Queen Iduna-Christy Guenther

Sven- Trung Nguyen

Duke of Weselton- Andre Solares

Pabbie- Alden Epps

Bulda- Oliver Gatewood

Oaken- Austin Payne

Bishop/Hidden Folk- Chris Allsup

Housekeeper/Oaken Family/Olaf Dancer/Snow Dancer- Alexa Telatnyk

Handmaiden/Hidden Folk/Olaf Dancer/Snow Dancer-Isabella Allsup

Butler/Oaken Family- Blain Montgomery

Cook/Oaken Family-Oliver Baseflug

Steward/Hidden Folk- Claire Covington

Townsperson/Hidden Folk- Pearl Thomas, Hunter Glancy, Ella Burton, Easton Spruiell, Logan Blackstone, Reid Slaughter, Kaydee Smith, Adeline Smith, Dominic Moreno

Townsperson/Oaken Family- Oscar Chen, Kendall Reyes, Shammah Portis, Athena Christensen, Emily Swedoski, Marcus Xu

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director/Choreographer- Bridget Gates

Stage Manager- Frankie Blair

Lights- Matthew Ghiringhelli

Tech- Jacob Brewer, Dylan Barker, Joseph Johnson, Angelina Vazquez, Ella Gomez

Information provided by San Marcos Academy