San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce to hold virtual workshops

On Wednesday, the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce held its 4th Annual State of the City address. In the past, we gathered the business community into one room where they could network with each other while hearing from the Mayor and Superintendent about all the accomplishments our community has guided over the year and what the future holds for our city and school district.

Then, COVID hit us, and hit us hard. Over the past few months, we have all been trying to find our new path in this new world we live in, and we at the Chamber wanted to make sure our State of the City address could take place. More than ever the business community needed to hear from our two leaders about the future and how together we can blaze a new path forward. We know that all of us are in the same storm, but in different boats.

The next six to eight months are critical for our community and our recovery. There is a need for a greater focus on making sure our business continuity has the tools they need to be successful. The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as our community partners, will help to lead this focus. Starting next week the Chamber will host a virtual workshop on the topic Social Means Business: Digital Strategy for Better Business Returns. We know social media is a great way to connect with customers, but it can be overwhelming at times. Join the Chamber on Aug. 4th at 11 a.m. for a free virtual presentation by communications expert David Wyatt from Elizabeth Christian Public Relations as he explains the tools and tricks to make the most of social media for businesses of any size.

For more information on the virtual Chamber workshop please contact the Chamber at 512-393-5900.