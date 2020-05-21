San Marcos Art League awards two scholarships

The San Marcos Art League (SMAL) announceed this year’s recipients of its annual Fine Arts Scholarship. San Marcos Hight School senior Hailey Jones (left) and San Marcos Academy senior Mac Daniel (right) each received a check for $600. These exemplary students were chosen from among many well-qualified applicants, according to SMAL President Kathryn Welch. Jones and Daniel plan to pursue higher education in the fine arts following high school. For more information or to donate to the Art League’s scholarship fund, visit visit SMAL's website. Photos courtesy of SMAL