Short- and Long-term Investing

As you go through life, you’ll have many financial goals. Fortunately, you don’t need to achieve them all at the same time. But when you have a mix of short- and long-term goals, you will need to pursue some different investment strategies simultaneously.

Your short-term goals may depend somewhat on your stage in life. For example, when you’re starting out with your career and you’re beginning to raise a family, you may well have a goal of saving enough money for a down payment on a home. Later on, though, you may decide you want to travel the world for a year.

Because you know about how much money you’ll need, and when you’ll need it, you can choose the appropriate investments, with these characteristics:

Low risk – Above all else, you want the right amount of money to be there when it’s time to use it. So, you’ll need low-risk, high-stability investments. You won’t see much in the way of growth from these types of investments, but you also won’t be sweating every single market downturn in fear of not reaching your goal.

– Above all else, you want the right amount of money to be there when it’s time to use it. So, you’ll need low-risk, high-stability investments. You won’t see much in the way of growth from these types of investments, but you also won’t be sweating every single market downturn in fear of not reaching your goal. Liquidity – You won’t want to worry about trying to find a market for your investment when it’s time to sell it and then use the proceeds for your short-term goal. That’s why you need to pick short-term vehicles that are highly liquid.

Now, moving on to longer-term goals, the situation can be quite a bit different. Suppose, for instance, you’re saving and investing for a retirement that may be three or four decades away. For this goal, you have one overriding motivation: to end up with as much money as possible. And since you have so many years until you need this money, you may be able to take on more risk than you could with the investments you counted on for your short-term needs. This isn’t to say you should be reckless, of course — you still need to pay attention to your individual risk tolerance. Overall, though, there’s a big philosophical difference, in terms of risk capacity, between investing for the long term versus the short term.

When you’re saving for a long-term goal such as retirement, you may need to rely primarily on your IRA and your 401(k) or similar employer-sponsored retirement plan. And within these accounts, you’ll need a reasonable percentage of growth-oriented investments. It’s true that growth investments are volatile, with sometimes sharp price declines. But in exchange, you have the opportunity for greater growth potential.

Once you do retire, you’ll still have long-term goals. For one thing, even during retirement, you’ll need your portfolio to have some growth potential to keep you ahead of inflation. And you’ll also need to address perhaps the longest-term goal of all: leaving the type of legacy you desire for your loved ones.

A financial professional can help you clarify and prioritize your short- and long-term goals, as well as assist you in choosing the appropriate strategies for helping meet these goals — whether they’re three years or three decades away.

This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor Mike Martinez. Martinez is a financial advisor and estate planner with 20 years of experience. His office is located at 300 South C.M. Allen Parkway in San Marcos. He can be reached at 512-353-8101.