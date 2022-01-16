SMHS Class of ’92 to hold 30-year reunion June 24-26

The San Marcos High School Class of 1992 will be celebrating its 30-year reunion June 24 – 26.

The class will have a low-key meet up on the evening of Friday June 24, followed by a tour the old high school during the day on the June 25.

The class will celebrate that evening and have a brunch together on Sunday, June 26.

Currently, the 1992 class committee is in he planning stages for the reunion and is seeking volunteer support and individual or corporate donors to help out.

The class would like to extend the opportunity for everyone to participate in the event. With enough donations and sponsorship, the committee hopes to cover the basic costs of activities while replenishing reserves for future reunions.

Without donations, the events will be covered only by individual pay or ticketed entry.

Inquiries and donation opportunities can be sent to: SanMarcosHighSchool1992@gmail.com.