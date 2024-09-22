SMPL, Arts Commission to present San Souci dance cinema festival

The San Marcos Public Library in collaboration with the City of San Marcos Arts Commission invites you to enjoy three screenings of selected screendance works. All screenings are free and kid-friendly at The San Marcos Public Library, Room B on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

What is screendance?

This is a hybrid form merging dance and cinematography. In order to be a screendance, a work must be: 1. defined by choreographic intention in dancing or movement 2. defined by camera work, cinematic form, and/or editing techniques

Who is presenting?

The Sans Souci International Festival of Dance Cinema.

With an expansive definition of dance and an appreciation for highly-experimental and interdisciplinary forms, this unique festival exposes diverse audiences to a variety of film, video and performance possibilities. The festival facilitates gatherings from educational workshops to public screenings to professional development for artists. While its roots remain in Boulder County, Colo., the organization’s branches reach many locales nationally and internationally and continue to grow.

What can the audience expect?

The audience can expect a sample of international work curated especially for San Marcos. All screendances are different and are grouped into three different screenings:

1. “Connecting Continents” Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. A sense of legacy and embodied grit provoke the imaginative mind in these films from Ibero-American countries and directors.

2. “Creating Community” Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

A curated selection of family-friendly submissions featuring dancers of all ages and abilities. Can the visualization of diverse images and dancing bodies promote a connection with other senses, especially with movement?

3. “SSF XXI Anniversary” Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. The selected films represent the San Souci International Festival of Dance Cinema’s 21st Anniversary Season with works from international directors of screendance.

Sans Souci — meaning “without concern” or “no worries” — was conceived in 2003 when Michelle Ellsworth and Brandi Mathis sat on the porch of a 1967 Marlette mobile home in the Sans Souci Mobile Home Park in Boulder, Colo., musing about the pleasures of viewing and creating dances for the screen. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA) and the University of Colorado Boulder Department of Theatre & Dance, as well as artists Ana Baer and Hamel Bloom, added their support to transform these musings into a festival of dance cinema.

To learn more, visit the website at sanssoucifestival. org.