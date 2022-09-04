SMTXPride events set for Sept. 9-10

The SMTX Pride Festival will be held Sept. 9 - 10 at various locations throughout San Marcos. This year’s festivities kick off Friday, Sept. 9 with a youth event featuring the inaugural inaugural Trans-ExcluSIVE Pageant hosted by SMTX PRide at Roughhouse Brewing. The event starts at 5 p.m. with the pageant beginning at 6 p.m. and awards at 8 p.m. This event is free to attend. Contestants can apply on line at https://forms.gle/oVo7wn-WJwpk4xFQe7.This event is free to attend. Contestants may apply online at or by searching on Facebook for Phoenix Trans-Exclusive Youth Pageant.

Pride festivities continue Saturday, Sept. 10 with an Anti-Bully March and Festival. This event will feature a parade, live music and a proclamation of unity all centered around the Historic Hays County Courthouse. This is a free family-friendly event. Participants are encouraged to wear yellow in support of this year’s theme of solidarity.

Following the day’s events downtown, SMTX Pride will continue at Roughhouse Brewing with an all-ages drag show hosted by Tundra Hill. This after party starts at 8 p.m. and will feature music by DJ Kira Light and a special small-batch beer benefitting SMTX Pride.

For more information about SMTX Pride events visit their website at smtxpride. org/ or follow on Facebook at SMTX.PRIDE or visit Roughhouse Brewing at roughhousebrewing.com.