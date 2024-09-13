Most people are afraid of snakes. Not my girls. Charlotte, 6, and Samantha, 5, are ready to pick up, hold and inspect just about any creepy crawly or slithering serpent. One time we saw a Coral snake in the front yard. They aren’t particularly quick, so I got my girls together to teach them the adage “red on yellow kill a fellow, red on black, friend of Jack.” By the time I finished explaining that this type of snake was one of the venomous versions around here, Samantha reached down to try and pick him up, and I had to grab her as she chased the snake into a pile of rocks. Fearless I tell ya. For those who are of the same persuasion as my kids, Snakefessst! is being held at the San Marcos Discovery Center on Saturday. You can learn about snakes – and interact with him if you wish. You can also learn about snake safety, which is why I’ll probably be bringing my girls down there this weekend. There will be snake-themed music, snake yoga, photo ops, crafts and snake-themed activities. For more information, visit sanmarcostx.gov/3695/Snakefessst/snakefessst.