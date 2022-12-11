Splash Coworking joins 20,000 organizations to help entrepreneurs transform ideas into action

During the week of Nov. 14-18, Splash Coworking helped kick off Global Entrepreneurship Week by hosting a week of events to help local entrepreneurs take their ideas to the next level.

Events took place in San Marcos and online aimed at connecting the Central Texas entrepreneurial community with others locally and globally. The events brought together experienced entrepreneurs, beginners and those curious about starting new businesses. On Nov. 18, Splash Coworking hosted a series of fireside chats spotlighting entrepreneurs in the United Arab Emirates, Bali and Central Asia. GEW is now in its 15th year of empowering entrepreneurs around the world.

Celebrating its fifth year, Splash Coworking has been an award-winning central Texas shared workspace community where entrepreneurs, independent professionals and creatives can connect, share ideas and support each other.