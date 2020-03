As you stay at home, go to KZSM.org on your computer, tablet, or phone to stay connected to San Marcos’ community radio station. We broadcast around the clock to keep you informed, enlightened, and entertained during this unparalleled COVID-19 emergency. Every weekday at noon, Rob Roark hosts a News Special edition ...

