STRING CHEESE INCIDENTS TURN INTO CREAM CHEESE ACCIDENTS

The Cream Cheese Accident will be playing at Zelick’s Icehouse tonight from 7 to 10 p.m. This band is a cover band of the String Cheese Incident with a slightly psychedelic sound featuring, you guessed it, string instruments as well as a funky guitar sound and an uptempo drum beat. For those in need of school supplies and shoes, Hays Cares is hosting a shoe drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane, Buda, in which they will be doling out 500 new pairs of shoes along with school supplies to area children in need. Classic Rides on El Camino Real will be at the Hays County Historic Courthouse grounds on the square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. There will be Veterans Support Services on sight as well. It’s a great event to go browse the classic cars with your kids, and if you’re a veteran, to get your hands on some great resources. Then you can head over to the Taproom for a burger and some respite from the rain.