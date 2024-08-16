SUDS AND SHOTS BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK

Foam party anyone? From 6 to 9 p.m. today at 6700 IH-35 N in New Braunfels, there will be foam, a light show, games and other activities as well as refreshments and snacks. The event is hosted by Adventure Lagoon Texas and Fiesta Haus. Also, it is time to get your pet microchipped in addition to other inexpensive services. Prevent-A-Litter, located at 215 W. San Antonio Street, will be hosting a low-cost vaccine and microchipping clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Appointments do not need to be made. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. If you bring puppies that are not vaccinated, the PALS staff recommend not letting them walk on the ground as the risk of contracting something is high due to their vulnerability. Cat services and pricing: $15 Rabies vaccine, $15 FVRCP vaccine, $10 Microchip, $25 FeLV/FIV test, $15 Flea prevention and $10 Dewormer. Dog services and pricing: $15 Rabies vaccine, $15 Distemper/parvo vaccine, $10 Microchip, $25 Heartworm test, $15 Flea preven-Shannon tion, $10 Dewormer and $7 Heartworm prevention.