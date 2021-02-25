Sutherland Springs documentary set to open at EVO Springtown

The documentary "Miracle on 4th Street" will open this Friday at EVO Cinemas in San Marcos for a minimum one-week run. The documentary examines the largest mass shooting in Texas history and the miraculous stories of survival.

"The movie represents hope, healing, humanity and faith" said director Charlie Minn. "The stories coming out of this tragedy are truly remarkable. When have you ever heard of a hero hearing the shots from his house, running out barefoot with his rifle in hand, confronting the shooter, exchanging gunfire with the killer and then chasing him down in a car with the help of another Good Samaritan."

Nine members of one family were executed inside the church in Sutherland Springs on Nov. 5 2017. Also, nine children were murdered.

"The nine children are absolutely heartbreaking,” Minn said. “It could have been 10 but one of the girls glasses protected her meaning they flew off her head but she was not hit."

