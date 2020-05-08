T-shirt fundraiser supports local businesses

Local graphic T-shirt design and print shop Print This Screen Printing has started a communitywide T-shirt fundraiser for San Marcos’ small business community.

According to Director of Marketing for Bee-Causes Jennifer Boersma, who has been working with Print This to promote the fundraiser, the coronavirus situation has impacted small businesses in an unprecedented way, but many of those businesses are still working to serve their communities regardless.

“Many have had to confront the scary prospect of closing their doors,” Boersma said, “however, many of our favorite local establishments have risen to the occasion — offering delivery, curbside, and even online services to survive these trying times. San Marcos is a unique place, and the small businesses that call it home are at the very heart of the reason it is so special. Supporting your favorite hometown establishments during this time ensures that they have the love and support not only to make it through this difficult time, but that they will be able to open their doors again when life returns to the ‘new normal.’”

Whether it’s a favorite restaurant, brewery, coffee shop or mom-and-pop shop that the customers choose, $10 from every T-shirt sold through the fundraiser will go directly to the local business of the buyer’s choice.

Kathryn (6), Gerald (5) and Theodore Boersma (3) model the youth size T-shirts.

Each shirt is emblazoned with the words “We don’t sink, we float.” — something Boersma says is quintessential San Marcos spirit.

“Joining in this unique, communitywide effort to stimulate the small businesses of SMTX also fosters the community spirit that makes San Marcos such a special place,” Boersma said. “Welcome to San Marcos….where even in a pandemic, we don’t sink, we float.”

The limited edition T-shirts can be found in a variety of colors and sizes on the Print This e-commerce website. Those that wish to donate more than $10 to the business of their choice can also donate in increments of $10, $20, $50 and $100.

For more information, go to Print This' website.