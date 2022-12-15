Tanger Outlets San Marcos offers special hours for final days of holiday shopping

Tanger Outlets San Marcos will offer special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in southwest Texas. Top brands for gifting — such as Old Navy H&M and Crocs — are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.

WHEN: ​

Saturday, Dec. 17 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 ​ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. ​

Monday, Dec. 19 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 ​ ​ 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. ​

Christmas Day, Dec. 25 ​ CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 26 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlets San Marcos is located at 4015 Interstate 35 South. Phone: 512-396-7446.

To learn more about holiday plans at Tanger Outlets San Marcos visit tangeroutlets.com/sanmarcos, and connect on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TangerOutletsSanMarcos) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/tangeroutletssanmarcos).

Information provided by Tanger Outlets of San Marcos