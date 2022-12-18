Tanger Outlets San Marcos is official Scout Elf Adoption Center

Tanger Outlets San Marcos has partnered with the Lumistella Company, the makers of the globally-recognized brand The Elf on the Shelf to help shoppers get into the holiday spirit this season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the shopping center for families to find through a free, interactive scavenger hunt taking place now through Dec. 24.

Tanger San Marcos is also an adoption center for Santa’s Scout Elves this holiday season. According to Elf on the Shelf lore, Scout Elves serve as the eyes and ears for Santa Claus all over the world. Once adopted by families, these elves listen to the wishes of children and fly nightly to the North Pole, where they share their reports with Santa.

After completing the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt, families can adopt their own Scout Elf in Shopper Services, 4015 Interstate 35, Suite 319. Families will also find the Elf Pets Arctic Fox for adoption as well as the Claus Couture Collection of elf clothing available to shop.

“We’re welcoming back some playful guests to the center to help us ring in the holidays,” said Allison Murphy, Tanger Outlets San Marcos Marketing Director. “Tanger Outlets San Marcos has put a festive twist on The Elf on the Shelf holiday tradition, and we’re inviting everyone to get involved. Throughout the holiday season, guests can join us in a special festive mission: solving clues to find hidden Scout Elves while they shop.”

Guests can pick up a free scavenger hunt booklet at Shopper Services at Suite 319, between Charlotte Russe and Disney Store to begin their journey. After discovering the elves’ hiding spots, guests may return the completed booklet to Shopper Services to be entered in a gift card giveaway.

To learn more about The Elf on The Shelf Scavenger Hunt at Tanger Outlets, visit tangeroutlets.com/elfontheshelf.

For more information on the center’s holiday events and sales, visit tangeroutlets. com/sanmarcos, and connect on Facebook at facebook.com/Tanger-OutletsSanMarcos and on Instagram at instagram.com/tangeroutlets/.