The Taproom, The Porch introduce weekly music programming

The Taproom & The Porch, two long-standing San Marcos and Texas State University institutions, came under new ownership.

The eatery and bar, located at 129 E Hopkins St., Suites 120 & 110, was purchased by new owners Sara LeVine and Samantha Strahan who bought the businesses from Travis Kelsey and Kevin Shea, who have helmed the combined restaurant and bar spaces since 1998. LeVine and Strahan met Kelsey and Shea in March 2020, a week before the COVID-19 lockdowns, and worked over the following 19 months to close the deal.

Both LeVine and Strahan are long time service industry veterans, and have worked every job from line cook to talent buyer in their combined 30 years managing bars and restaurants in Austin, Portland and Illinois.

Prior to COVID-19 closures, Oregon native LeVine was the Assistant General Manager and Talent Buyer/Marketing Manager of Stay Gold, 1910 E Cesar Chavez in Austin; now Long Play Lounge East. She relocated to Austin in 2010 and is now a resident of Kyle.

Strahan worked as a brand developer and talent buyer since relocating to Austin from Illinois in 2010; managing booking, press and production for various events and venues including The White Horse, Hole In The Wall, Stay Gold, The Blackheart, Kitty Cohen’s, and Austin’s sister city exchange program with Angers, France, Austin Angers Creative. She has been a San Marcos resident since 2019.

LeVine and Strahan said they will maintain the legacy and history of The Taproom, continuing to offer draft beers, burgers, ribs and bar snacks that are “legendary” to San Marcos residents and Texas State University students, faculty and staff. Plans for the restaurant side of the business include the introduction of a variety of vegan food options and brunch menu in the Spring of 2022, but overall LeVine and Strahan intend to maintain the charm, menu, and reputation of the restaurant “as is.”

The Taproom and The Porch are located in the same building, share a kitchen, and are connected by a breezeway. LeVine and Phelps are currently working to revamp the layout of The Porch to allow for live music programming and events beginning January 2022. Long time Austin musician and front-man/songwriter with Strahan & The Good Neighbors, Chili Cold Blood, and The Memphis Strange, Doug Strahan (husband to owner Strahan), will manage all booking for the venue, drawing on his 20-plus year history performing and collaborating with notable regional musicians of all genres.

Music programming will kick off on New Years Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, with a Cosmic Costume Party featuring San Marcos-based musicians Rusty Dusty and Typical Girls. DJs, trivia, and karaoke will round out the early weekday programming with live music on Friday and Saturday nights, and Sunday afternoons.

Visit www.taproomsanmarcos.com/events for full calendar listings, or email theporchonhopkins@gmail.com for press inquiries and interviews. All shows and events are 21 and up.

JANUARY 2022 EVENT LISTS - THE PORCH:

•Fri 12/31 - NYE Cosmic Costume Party with Rusty Dusty & Typical Girls, 9 p.m. doors, $5 Cover

•Mon 1/3 - Karaoke, 8 p.m.

•Wed 1/5 - Bingo, 7 p.m.

•Fri 1/7 - Candler Wilkinson’s Quartet, 8 p.m.

•Sat 1/8 - Adam Johnson Band 8:30 p.m.

•Sun 1/9 - Georgia Parker 2pm

•Mon 1/10 - Karaoke 8 p.m.

•Fri 1/14 - Billy Broome 8 p.m.

•Sat 1/15 - Buenos Diaz 8:30pm

•Sun 1/16 - HalleyAnna Finlay Welch 2pm

•Mon 1/17 - Karaoke 8 p.m.

•Wed 1/19 - Bingo 7 p.m.

•Thurs 1/20 - DJ Chow 10 p.m.

•Fri 1/21 - Erik Hokkanen 8 p.m., Chief & The Doomsday Device 11 p.m.

•Sat 1/22 - The Memphis Strange 8:30 p.m.

•Sun 1/23 - Georgia Parker 2 p.m.

•Mon 1/24 - Karaoke 8 p.m.

•Tues 1/25 - Get It Gals Trivia: The Simpsons Trivia 6 p.m.

•Thurs 1/27 - DJ Chow 10 p.m.

•Fri 1/28 - Rock Bottom String Band 8pm, Chief & The Doomsday Device 11 p.m.

•Sat 1/29 - The Lonesome Heroes, 8:30 p.m.

•Sun 1/30 - Brother Shaw, 2 p.m.

•Mon 1/31 - Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Information provided by The Taproom & The Porch