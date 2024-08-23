TASTINGS AT THE SPEAKEASY

Wine, cheese and chocolate are my favorite things, and this weekend Mama Merlot’s Speakeasy in Buda is offering all three. The Speakeasy will host two separate events on Saturday, Aug. 24, one from 6 to 8 p.m. and one from 8 to 10 p.m.. Each tasting will present a variety of wines, artisanal cheeses and decadent chocolates, giving participants a sweet opportunity to unwind, socialize and savor a variety of flavor pairings. According to the Facebook event page, Mama Merlot’s is a members-only club. The $22 price of admission for nonmembers is a day pass for participation. To become a member, email at info@mamamerlots.com or call 512-960-4460. Members only pay $15. For more information about The Speakeasy, visit facebook.com/MamaMerlots.