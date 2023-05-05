Tea for a special twosome

The city is hosting an event to pay homage to the important women in young girls' lives that shape them into the adults that they will one day become. The event is a morning tea from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday May 6 at the Pauline Espinosa Community Hall located at 170 Charles Austin Drive. The cost is $6 per person and will include activities, snacks and a keepsake photo. Registration closes at noon on May 5. The link to register online is sanmarcostx.gov/ activesmtx. For more information on other youth events go to sanmarcostx. gov/youth.