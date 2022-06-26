Texas Performing Arts announces 2022-23 season

Texas Performing Arts recently unveiled its 2022-23 season of interdisciplinary performances featuring significant artists from around the world.

This year’s lineup features 15 events curated by Executive and Artistic Director Bob Bursey. “One of the things you’re seeing in our programming is that we want to represent a diverse platform,” Bursey said of the new season. “There are a couple of overarching themes, and one of those is reflecting Austin as a global city. We’re able to invite some amazing artists from around the world. We have a dance company from South Africa, a composer from South Korea. It’s opening the door really wide and inviting the world to come in.”

The 2022-23 season builds on the TPA’s legacy as one of the most significant university arts centers in the country by continuing to expand the depth of its programming, following the 40th Anniversary season that welcomed more than 150,000 patrons

“This season we want to share the best in new performance from around the world,” Bursey said. “At the same time, we want to give a platform to leading artists who are based in Austin, reflecting the unique interplay of global perspectives and local creativity that is Austin.”

Highlights of this season include international artists representing nine countries, a strong commitment to large-scale dance work with visits from four major companies, and continuing the TPA’s artist-in-resident program which supports three artists of international renown who are based in the Austin area. This year’s artists-in-residence are interdisciplinary artist and creative director Kenyon Adams, playwright Virginia Grise, and choreographer Deborah Hay.

Another new addition this year is the introduction to a series of family-friendly performances geared toward young audiences.

Perhaps most significantly, TPA continues to showcase the bleeding edge of arts and culture by supporting a wide variety of innovative artists while continuing to amplify the voices of artists of color.

“I think it’s definitely worth the trip up [to Austin] to have the opportunity to experience cutting-edge art,” Bursey said. “For folks who are interested in seeing what’s new, and what’s next, you can do that here. It’s great for people who are curious, adventurous, and who want to see what’s new in the world of art.”

Tickets for 2022-23 Season performances are currently on sale. Visit texasperformingarts.org for more information.

Texas Performing Arts’ 2022-23 Season complements its 22-23 Broadway In Austin lineup and its Texas Welcomes series of national touring artists in music, comedy and family entertainment. For a full performance calendar, texasperformingarts.org/events/calendar.