Texas State presents ‘Amber Jar Chrysanthemum’ starting Nov. 8

Texas State’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents the premiere of “Amber Jar Chrysanthemum,” a new creative work, on Nov. 8 - 13 and Nov. 17 - 19 in the PSH Foundation Studio Theatre.

The cast and creative team, alongside faculty member Neil Patrick Stewart, have devised and written this new work over the fall semester. “Amber Jar Chrysanthemum” is an original, whimsical look at how American society could be remembered.

This new work aims to transport the audience to a world unlike any imagined before: A world whose inhabitants love the English language but cannot speak it; are obsessed with television but cannot watch it; and desperately crave connection, but cannot feel it.

“Amber Jar Chrysanthemum” opens on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the PSH Foundation Studio Theatre and runs, with a brief hiatus, through a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. Tickets are $15 for the public and $10 for students, and can be purchased online at txstatepresents.com.

Article submitted by Texas State’s Department of Theatre and Dance