Tips to remain professional while working from home

If you’re like me, you’re taking part in Zoom meetings more than ever. I don’t think most of us knew about Zoom until COVID-19 hit, and now it’s the way we all stay in contact. This week alone I’ve participated in nine online meetings. Looking at the last five months, I don’t know that I can’t count the number of online meetings I have participated in.

When it comes to meeting virtually, there are a few things that we can all do to remain professional:

Clothing is not optional. You may be working from home and think it’s OK to wear an old T-shirt, but it’s not. You represent your company and your brand, so you want to present yourself in the best way possible, and it's also good to brush your hair.

Be aware of your surroundings. Again, if you’re at home working from your spare bedroom that’s also your junk room/ new office, you want to make sure there is nothing in the background that may distract from the meeting. It helps to use a virtual background if possible to hide the mess from others.

Background noise. I know it can be difficult when kids and other family members are at home working at the same time, so make sure you mute your mic when you’re not speaking.

Have good lighting. We have all been on a call when the person you’re speaking with is blacked-out by background light. Be sure to bring in additional lighting if needed to help highlight yourself.

Camera angle. No one wants to see up your nose or half of your face. If you need to, bring in a few books or a box to elevate your camera so it’s looking right at you.

I know we all hope that we can start to meet again in person, but until then be sure you’re putting yourself in the best possible light ... at least from the waist up.