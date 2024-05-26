Traveling the world at a young age gives special life perspective

Dear Readers, My last column might have been a downer, and if I were in my usual mode, I could apologize for that. But, as I’ve learned in my journey toward modern, empowered womanness: We apologize too dang much! Rather than say “I’m sorry” for being sad on Mother’s Day, I find it best to acknowledge that I was certainly in a dark place, and I’ve let that wave pass over me/us.

After all, we are the wave AND the ocean, and many things can be true at the same time. This week, I’m feeling exponentially more oceanic excitement because…drumroll, please…my boys are headed to Portugal! Our adventures together abroad will *finally* begin this week, and I can barely contain my nervous, cautiously-optimistic joy after fighting tooth and nail for two whole years to make this moment happen.

This excitement takes me back to my own first European escapade as a 16-year-old cheerleader. I had been recognized nationally as a “UCA All-Star” among a sorority of American cheerleaders invited to perform in London, England, for the 1995 New Year’s Day Parade. I, too, traveled without family or parental supervision, though I was accompanied by several hundred bubbly, bouncing and beautiful spirit leaders from across the United States.

I don’t remember if any of the pom-pom enthusiasts actually sat on my row during the flight, but I distinctly recall my perfect comfort in the solitude of my virgin voyage, finding surprise and delight as I discovered how full-fledged meals are served on international flights. It was so fancy, and I savored every single bite, even the bad ones.

Our schedule was packed with rehearsals, tours, and shows, but we got a couple of days to roam the city on our own. That

