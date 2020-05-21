University & city start sustainable partnership

The City of San Marcos Resource Recovery Program and Texas State University Bobcat Blend Composting Program are offering San Marcos residents an easy way to divert leaves and grass clippings from the landfill with a convenient drop-off location through Friday, June 12.

Bobcat Blend is collecting leaves and grass clippings in the designated caged trailer at the parking lot of the San Marcos Discovery Center at 430 Riverside Drive. The collected clippings will be converted into composting for use by the university.

“This is a great sustainable initiative achieved through a partnership between the city, the niversity and our residents,” said Community Enhancement Initiatives Manager Amy Kirwin.

The project started Thursday, May 14 and will stay in operation through Friday, June 12. Leaves and grass clippings can be brought in plastic or paper bags and deposited for free. Leaves should be free of trash or other non-biodegradable materials.

Large branches should not be included since the program does not have a means to grind up large branches. The monthly larger branch Brush Drop-Off resumes Saturday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place every second Saturday afterwards.

Participants are advised to please wear a mask and follow instructions from staff.

For more information, contact Dr. Tina Marie (Waliczek) Cade at tc10@txstate.edu or at 512-245-3324, or Resource Recovery at 512-393-8407.