VFW gives thanks to sponsors

Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 thanked CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Mensor Cares, Dr. Van de Walle Family Dentistry, Todd and Kayla at H-E-B #2/455 and SeaWorld San Antonio for sponsoring its Christmas Party. The VFW would also thanked the youngest member of the VFW Auxiliary — Adelina Flores — along with Mike Flores, Commander Stephanie Brown, Abril Flores, Kathy Prather, for serving food for veterans provided by Chuy’s. VFW post 3413 also thanked Gy. Sgt. Sean Turner and Sgt. Aaron Jasso for collecting the box of toys that the VFW Auxiliary and VFW had collected for Toys for Tots.