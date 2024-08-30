WANNA GO RIDE BIKES?

Growing up in East Texas, my brother and I rode our bikes along endless piney woods roads day after day for years. Our favorite trek took us through sleepy neighborhoods and across the railroad tracks to The Falls convenience store, where we spent our allowance on Snickers bars and Dr Peppers. Time spent on that Huffy 3-speed were days well spent. Flash forward 40 years to last Sunday, when my husband and I decided it's time to relive our favorite childhood pastimes by purchasing mountain bikes. This weekend, we’re going to take them out for our first proper spin to the Spring Lake Preserve Loop. The guys at Trek Bicycle Shop assured us this would be a hilly but overall fairly easy place to start. So wish us luck that we won’t get two-tired with our fun new hobby.