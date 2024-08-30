WATCH THE RATTLERS OR BACK THE BOBCATS

This may be my favorite weekend of the year. No matter how many games your team won or lost last season, this is the time for optimism and hope. Everybody is on an even playing field and the fight for a championship begins. Football season is back. The Rattlers kick things off against Hutto on the road at 7 p.m. on Friday night. If you aren’t at that game, I suggest you stop by the Back the Bobcats Block Party on Friday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. North Street is shut down between Hopkins and Hutchison to allow the crowd to overflow out into the street next to Zelick’s Icehouse. The event was a blast last year and with the excitement for this coming Texas State football season, I fully expect the event to be a smash hit. There will be live music, food, a spirit rally and special appearances. The event is sponsored by the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Alumni Association. Winners of the Back the Bobcats spirit competition will also be unveiled.