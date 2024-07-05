WELCOME TO THE WILDEST SHOW ON DIRT

The longest ongoing rodeo in Hays Country is back as the 78th Wimberley VFW Rodeo makes its grand return during the Fourth of July weekend.

While most people know about the Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth rodeos for their grandeur and size, the Wimberley VFW Rodeo keeps their end of the bargain by being one of the best local rodeos around.

For those unfamiliar with the sport of rodeo, the event is a showcase of the best cowboys and girls who showcase their talents through horsemanship and roughstock riding in a balancing act of excitement and danger.

From bronc riders riding wild mustangs, to cowboys and cowgirls showing their skills with a rope, barrell racers blazing through the arena and bull riders trying to contain a ragin bull, the rodeo offers thrills not experienced anywhere else.

Not to mention the entertainment provided by legendary barrel man Leon Coffee who has performed at both the National Finals Rodeo and the Houston Rodeo for a career spanning over 40 years.

Needless to say, there is a reason the rodeo is known as the wildest show on dirt.