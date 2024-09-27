Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Shannon West Staff Reporter

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

Fri, 09/27/2024 - 12:00am
The San Marcos Daily Record staff gives recommendations on what to do in our community
Friday, September 27, 2024

LIVE MUSIC, MUSIC AND MORE MUSIC

There will be an event Saturday, Recovery on the Plaza, that involves live music and free food from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Plaza Park. The event is hosted by Outsiders Anonymous and is an alcohol- free event that will showcase recovery services available in Hays County. There will be Quesabirra Tacos by Tacos Pat-Ti and Monster beverages as well as nonalcoholic brews by Athletic Brewing Co. The music lineup is Vance Loggins at 5 p.m. and Dallas Burrow at 6 p.m. The remaining time slots are to-be-determined. You can also join Terri Hendrix and Friends for a Matinee in Martindale Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m at 413 Main Street. This is

a $30 Own Your Own Universe fundraiser, a nonprofit that makes the arts accessible to the public. Buy your ticket here eventbrite. com/e/oyou-fest-wstringtown-tx-terri-hendrix-lloyd-mainesmichael- hearne-tickets-972022213607 It will feature music by Stringtown Texas, Terri Hendrix, Lloyd Maines and Michael Hearne. There will be a nacho bar buffet, cash bar, silent auction and a raffle. On Sunday, 'The Spirit of Martindale' from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the outdoor stage in downtown Martindale will be a free event featuring music by Mark Jungers, Joel Hofmann, David Beck and O'Malarkey.

