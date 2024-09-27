WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

LIVE MUSIC, MUSIC AND MORE MUSIC

There will be an event Saturday, Recovery on the Plaza, that involves live music and free food from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Plaza Park. The event is hosted by Outsiders Anonymous and is an alcohol- free event that will showcase recovery services available in Hays County. There will be Quesabirra Tacos by Tacos Pat-Ti and Monster beverages as well as nonalcoholic brews by Athletic Brewing Co. The music lineup is Vance Loggins at 5 p.m. and Dallas Burrow at 6 p.m. The remaining time slots are to-be-determined. You can also join Terri Hendrix and Friends for a Matinee in Martindale Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m at 413 Main Street. This is

a $30 Own Your Own Universe fundraiser, a nonprofit that makes the arts accessible to the public. Buy your ticket here eventbrite. com/e/oyou-fest-wstringtown-tx-terri-hendrix-lloyd-mainesmichael- hearne-tickets-972022213607 It will feature music by Stringtown Texas, Terri Hendrix, Lloyd Maines and Michael Hearne. There will be a nacho bar buffet, cash bar, silent auction and a raffle. On Sunday, 'The Spirit of Martindale' from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the outdoor stage in downtown Martindale will be a free event featuring music by Mark Jungers, Joel Hofmann, David Beck and O'Malarkey.