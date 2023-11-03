WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

CRUISING TO CINEMA
This weekend is the Endora Film Festival and the Scrambled Genius Film Fest—presented by the San Marcos Cinema Club, which will be a blend of cinema, live music, poetry performances and more.
For me, the drive out to the area is quite beautiful.
I’m going to cruise on my motorcycle to the festival on Saturday (Endora Film Fest) although the Scrambled Genius Film Fest is Sunday if that is your preference.
Both offer a fine array of films and special guest appearances.s I’ll probably start early and travel down some of the farm to market roads in the area—well-bundled of course. The show starts Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Palace in Seguin, and the other event is Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Gaslight Baker in Lockhart.
Day passes are $10 and can be purchased here filmfreeway.com/LostRiverFilmFest/tickets.
I’m thinking after my crisp ride, I’ll want to hang at home by the fire, so I’ll stop by Three Six General on my way home for a steak and libations.
I have a fire pit in my backyard, so I’ll warm up there for a bit then get to cooking.
If I’m still feeling social, I may head over to Patio Dolcetto where I often like to go to drink wine and work on my personal writing.
WOMEN AND WELLNESS
To say I am excited about an upcoming event is an understatement. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cephus House, Community Center, 213 Martin Luther Kind Drive, I will have an opportunity to meet with and share knowledge with some of the most celebrated women in Central Texas. 'Nurturing Mind, Body & Spirit, A Woman's Wellness Event,' is hosted by Trisha Taylor, emcee and MKA Foundation Ambassador and JoAnn Parsons of the Cephus House, with moments of inspiration provided by Susan Narvaiz, keynote speaker, and Sundae Oaks, owner of Brooklyn Jaynes Boutique; Melissa Rodriguez, chief executive officer of Hays-Caldwell Women's Center; Dr. Naomi Coleman Medina, Metamorphosis and Rona Walton, author of 'Leap of Faith.' Tickets are $20 and are tax deductible. Call or text 512-557-5800 for additional information. With so much on the average woman's plate today, why not consider taking this day and treating yourself to these hours where one may embrace the concept of keeping the trinity of wellness: mind, body and spirit, at the forefront of planning the holiday months facing all of us with a sense of purpose and calm.
COOL DAYS, HOT CHILI
It’s gotten a little chilly recently, which means we could use a little chili. Fortunately, Devil’s Backbone Tavern has got us covered with the Legendary Backbone Chili Cookoff launching Saturday, Nov. 4.
Teams will cook their special recipe chili from scratch on-site starting at 8 a.m. Tasting and judging will begin at 1 p.m., with a People’s Choice vote to decide the Hill Country’s best chili. The winning team will receive $750 and a hand-carved trophy. Chili will be judged by taste, aroma, consistency, color and aftertaste.
Worried about those silly fillers like beans and macaroni? Fear not, this competition is for the San Antonio-style chili purists: No beans, rice, hominy or similar ingredients permitted. Tickets for this event are $10 for tasting and judging. Get them at tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/416023 or on the Devil’s Backbone website at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music