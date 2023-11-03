WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

CRUISING TO CINEMA

This weekend is the Endora Film Festival and the Scrambled Genius Film Fest—presented by the San Marcos Cinema Club, which will be a blend of cinema, live music, poetry performances and more.

For me, the drive out to the area is quite beautiful.

I’m going to cruise on my motorcycle to the festival on Saturday (Endora Film Fest) although the Scrambled Genius Film Fest is Sunday if that is your preference.

Both offer a fine array of films and special guest appearances.s I’ll probably start early and travel down some of the farm to market roads in the area—well-bundled of course. The show starts Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Palace in Seguin, and the other event is Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Gaslight Baker in Lockhart.

Day passes are $10 and can be purchased here filmfreeway.com/LostRiverFilmFest/tickets.

I’m thinking after my crisp ride, I’ll want to hang at home by the fire, so I’ll stop by Three Six General on my way home for a steak and libations.

I have a fire pit in my backyard, so I’ll warm up there for a bit then get to cooking.

If I’m still feeling social, I may head over to Patio Dolcetto where I often like to go to drink wine and work on my personal writing.