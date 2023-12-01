WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

SEE SIGHTS, SOUNDS

This weekend is the perfect time to get your holiday shopping on. Starting with Sights & Sounds, which opened last night, the festival offers a variety of local artists and vendors, each with different and unique gift ideas for everyone on your list. Visit Santa’s Gift Shop for the amazing comic book art of Edward Kraatz II (eeknation.com). Kraatz is a nationally-published comic book artist who sets up his booth every year at Sights & Sounds. Santa’s Gift Shop also boasts homemade candy vendors, handmade crafts and pottery by Zuni Plum, San Marcos Playing Cards (the ultimate gift for anyone who loves our little town), jewelry, soaps, leather goods and more. Sights & Sounds has 16 carnival rides this year, a plethora of food booths, a petting zoo, Bethlehem village, photos with Santa, music, biscuits, kettle corn, s’mores … I could go on and on because I have deep love for our hometown holiday festival. For information about parking, shuttles, tickets and wristbands, visit sights-n-sounds.org.

Other holiday markets include Seaon’s Creepings at The Davenport, starting at 11 a.m. and the Abracadaver Market at Wake the Dead, starting at 5 p.m.