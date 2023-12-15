WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

MASKS AND MUSIC

Tonight at the Porch at 8 p.m. Attic Ted will be performing a Christmas Opera, Mary’s Little Secret, alongside Dead Music Capital Band, Janet, Lazy Suzanne, Bobb Hatt and Window Shop. If you haven’t been to an Attic Ted show yet then there are a few things you need to know. Grady Roper, the lead singer who plays various instruments, and Coby Cardosa, the drummer, will both be wearing various masks constructed of cardboard and most of the audience will be wearing them as well. There are several reasons that this is great fun, the main one being that you can dance your heart out without anyone knowing who you are. I have been working on masks for myself and my mother all week and they are really coming along. One is a one-eyed red devil with three-dimensional horns and a nose as well as tons of rhinestones. The other is a lilac bunny with a tooth gem and diamond earrings. Also, the band's music is awesome, so you will have a good time all around.