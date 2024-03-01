WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

BOBCAT ART AND BOBCAT FILM
The San Marcos Art Center will have its opening reception for Opulent Bonds: Bobcats and Beyond from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight. The exhibition will be at the center until March 29 and features art by Texas State students and alumni. If you’re into film, the International Film Festival is still going on at Texas State. From 3 to 5 p.m. today, there will be two different showings: Amy is a British film from 2015 that will be showing at Taylor-Murphy Hall 101, and The Queen of Spain is a Spanish movie from 2016 that will be showing at Centennial Hall G02. There are no showings Saturday, but the event resumes Sunday with an online showing of France, which is a French movie from 2021. Links to the online showing can be found at internationalfilmfestivalandsymposiumoncelebrity. wp.txstate.edu. Also, after a chilly week we are in for a bit of sunshine this weekend, which means I’ll probably be sitting by the river at some point — maybe Saturday. I highly recommend you do the same; it’s good for your soul.
FRIED CHICKEN FOR A GOOD CAUSE
Don’t get me wrong.
I love Gill’s Fried Chicken.
I remember going into the old Gill’s on Hopkin’s Street near the interstate with my Dad when I was a kid.
It is where I truly learned to love the exquisite combination of honey with both a fluffy buttermilk biscuit or on the fried chicken itself.
I still enjoy the location on Hunter Road as it is just close enough to the Daily Record office for it to be fast food for lunch. But, sometimes you’ve got to branch out from the Old Faithful, and this weekend is the perfect excuse for that.
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is opening in San Marcos. They have a registrationrequired soft opening on Sunday, and 100% of the proceeds (minus alcohol and merchandise sales) will go to the Hays County Food Bank. The soft opening will help train the staff. As of Thursday, there were about 50 slots left open. Go to eventbrite.com/e/guss-friedchicken- to-benefit-hays-county-food-bank-tickets 841718943017 to register or go to the Hays County Food Bank’s Facebook page to find a link online. They claim it is the World’s Best Chicken. I guess we’ll have to find out for ourselves.
FIREWORKS ON TEXAS INDEPENDENCE DAY
This is the time of year when things in San Marcos start opening up. Hard to believe, but we’re already seeing bluebonnets in the Hill Country and if February was any indication, we’re looking at some pleasant warm weather this spring. On Saturday, people will commemorate Texas Independence Day. Roughhouse Brewing will host a Texas Independence Day fireworks show from 7 to 8 p.m. if you want to partake in the celebrations. Within my circle, we will gather to celebrate our best friend’s 50th birthday. Tomorrow, I will stop by Shop 1893 in the Price Center to pick up a few quirky gifts from local artists to take to the party. I’m also going to drop in to San Marcos’ brand new indie bookstore, The Green Heron, to pick up a nice quality hardback, because books make great gifts. Green Heron is located at 323 W. Hopkins St. right across from Zelicks. Their website is greenheronbookshop.square.site.