WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

FRIED CHICKEN FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Don’t get me wrong.

I love Gill’s Fried Chicken.

I remember going into the old Gill’s on Hopkin’s Street near the interstate with my Dad when I was a kid.

It is where I truly learned to love the exquisite combination of honey with both a fluffy buttermilk biscuit or on the fried chicken itself.

I still enjoy the location on Hunter Road as it is just close enough to the Daily Record office for it to be fast food for lunch. But, sometimes you’ve got to branch out from the Old Faithful, and this weekend is the perfect excuse for that.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is opening in San Marcos. They have a registrationrequired soft opening on Sunday, and 100% of the proceeds (minus alcohol and merchandise sales) will go to the Hays County Food Bank. The soft opening will help train the staff. As of Thursday, there were about 50 slots left open. Go to eventbrite.com/e/guss-friedchicken- to-benefit-hays-county-food-bank-tickets 841718943017 to register or go to the Hays County Food Bank’s Facebook page to find a link online. They claim it is the World’s Best Chicken. I guess we’ll have to find out for ourselves.