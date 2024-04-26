WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

BABY DAY AND DIA DEL NINOS
I’ve got two related events for those parents and children out there. At the San Marcos Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a Baby Day event hosted by Start Smart Hays and Caldwell. There will be resources and activities that highlight the first three years of a child's life, including information on how to support an infants growth and development during those critical stages. Then you can walk over to Plaza Park for Dia Del Nino hosted by Parents as Teachers, which is also from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will have an array of fun festivities for family and kids, including a Mariachi band, Ballet Folklorico, pinatas and bouncy houses. I’m sure all of the festivities will leave you pretty hungry, so you can walk over to Alvin Ords for a sandwich or Valentino’s for a slice of pizza. Those are two of my favorite downtown restaurants.
TWO DIFFERENT KINDS OF SHOPPING
Sunday seems like a fine day to check out the Wimberley Junction Farmers Market next door to Savage’s Hill Country Bar. What once had been Milagro’s Restaurant has been transformed into a market space where visitors can find food and browse vendors' stalls while listening to live music. This market takes place every week from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and looks to be a fine place for locally-grown produce and handmade goods.
Afterwards, swing by The Square in San Marcos to say happy birthday to KnD’s Boutique as the mother-daughter dynamic duo of Kristan and Della celebrate their 12th year in business. Shop for unique jewelry and apparel while sipping margs and participating in raffles and giveaways. The first 50 people will receive a free tote bag. While you’re at it, check out their brand new DIY Bar. Celebrate a Born-in-San-Marcos success story by raising a toast with KnD’s.
FUNNEL CAKE & PIE MAKE FOR THE PERFECT DAY
There are two events going on in Hays County that are two of my favorites of the year. In Dripping Springs, it is Founder's Day, which honors and celebrates the founding of the Dripping Springs community in 1850 by the Moss, Wallace and Pound families. However, in Dripping Springs, they do it up big. It starts with a parade on Mercer Street on Friday evening followed by a three-day carnival highlighted by street vendors, barbecue and plenty of beer. It is far and away the most attended event of the year with thousands flocking downtown. My favorite part is the barbecue cookoff, which often results in tons of taste testing, but if I make it through the carnival, I'm sure to pick up a funnel cake.
In Wimberley, the historic-based festivities will be a little lower-key. The Wimberley Institute of Cultures is hosting the annual Pie Social at the Wimberley Valley Museum on Saturday. It includes a 'Best Pie' contest, with the winners auctioned off as a fundraiser. There is also an always-entertaining pie eating contest, live music and hot dogs.