WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

TWO DIFFERENT KINDS OF SHOPPING

Sunday seems like a fine day to check out the Wimberley Junction Farmers Market next door to Savage’s Hill Country Bar. What once had been Milagro’s Restaurant has been transformed into a market space where visitors can find food and browse vendors' stalls while listening to live music. This market takes place every week from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and looks to be a fine place for locally-grown produce and handmade goods.

Afterwards, swing by The Square in San Marcos to say happy birthday to KnD’s Boutique as the mother-daughter dynamic duo of Kristan and Della celebrate their 12th year in business. Shop for unique jewelry and apparel while sipping margs and participating in raffles and giveaways. The first 50 people will receive a free tote bag. While you’re at it, check out their brand new DIY Bar. Celebrate a Born-in-San-Marcos success story by raising a toast with KnD’s.