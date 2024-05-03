WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

MENUDO ON QUATRO AND MANA’S ON CINCO
It’s Cinco de Mayo weekend and San Marcos is not low on festivities. The Menudo Throwdown will be taking over the lawn of the Historic Hays County Courthouse Saturday. The event starts at 9 a.m., tasting starts at 11 a.m and the winners are announced at 4:30 p.m. The winner takes home $1,200. This is a very fun event. You buy whatever amount of cups you want, then go tent to tent asking for menudo and borracho beans. Last year, there was also Micheladas. There is also a pageant for young girls, the Miss Chiquita pageant. The proceeds will benefit families dealing with cancer. Mana's Restaurant, 807 Alabama St, will be having a Cinco de Mayo party from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday with music, food and vendors. Get some Mexican food and shop your heart out. There’s sure to be plenty of festivities happening at the square as well, if you’d like to stop somewhere for a beer; I believe that is the official drink of Cinco de Mayo. I’m only kidding, sort of. Drink responsibly, my friends.
HISTORY OR MARIACHIS, WHY NOT BOTH?
In case you haven't heard, the Heritage Association of San Marcos is hosting the annual Home Tour this week. If you're reading this newspaper, I'm sure you're familiar with the plans. If not, check out www. heritagesanmarcos.org.
Additionally, outside of the many Cinco de Mayo festivities going on around town, there is also a performance by the Latin Music Studies of Texas State's College of Fine Arts. It is the 27th annual Feria Del Mariachi Concert at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
It is actually part of a Mariachi Festival that lasts all weekend including an ensemble competition of Texas Middle School and High School groups competition, workshops and the concert. All events are open to the public and held at the Patty Strickel Harrison Theatre.
For more information about the festival, visit latin.music.txst.edu/events.html. For tickets to the concert, visit txstatepresents. universitytickets.com.
MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU ALONG CYPRESS CREEK
May the Fourth Be With You this Saturday, and with us all at Blue Hole Regional Park as Wimberley Parks and Recreation presents “Star Wars” at 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. on the swim lawn. I’m a lifelong “Star Wars” fan. I have vivid memories of seeing “Episode Four: A New Hope” in the theater when I was two years old, and that was a formative moment. From then on, I have always wanted to be the clever and capable Princess Leia Organa. I’ve seen every movie (even the prequels), I’ve read all the novels, I’ve watched all the Star Wars-related series on Disney Plus, and we’re currently watching the new season of “The Bad Batch,” but one thing I haven’t done before is watch “Star Wars” under the stars. Also, I’ve never been to Blue Hole, so this experience promises to be more fun than a barrel of Ewoks. Blue Hole is located at 100 Blue Hole Ln. in Wimberley.