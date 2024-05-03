WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

HISTORY OR MARIACHIS, WHY NOT BOTH?

In case you haven't heard, the Heritage Association of San Marcos is hosting the annual Home Tour this week. If you're reading this newspaper, I'm sure you're familiar with the plans. If not, check out www. heritagesanmarcos.org.

Additionally, outside of the many Cinco de Mayo festivities going on around town, there is also a performance by the Latin Music Studies of Texas State's College of Fine Arts. It is the 27th annual Feria Del Mariachi Concert at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

It is actually part of a Mariachi Festival that lasts all weekend including an ensemble competition of Texas Middle School and High School groups competition, workshops and the concert. All events are open to the public and held at the Patty Strickel Harrison Theatre.

For more information about the festival, visit latin.music.txst.edu/events.html. For tickets to the concert, visit txstatepresents. universitytickets.com.