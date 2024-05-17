WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

LEARNING TO DRAW WITH MERMAIDS

My youngest daughter Samantha, who is four years old, started drawing books this week. It started as an offshoot of Mother’s Day after she decided that everyday needed to be Mother’s Day. So on Monday at school she drew a book for her mom. Tuesday, she asked Mom what she wanted and learned that being better about getting ready for bed on her own would really make her mom happy. That led to the second book, which illustrates the five things we need to do to get ready for bed each night: get in your pajamas, fill up your water cup, brush your hair, brush your teeth and go potty. Now she has a checklist. She as decided that she wants to be an author and an illustrator when she grows up. (Or as she says it an is-tra-la-tor.)

This all leads me to this weekend. The Mermaid Society of Texas is hosting a live mermaid art event to celebrate MerMay. The AquaReinas will be live models for artists along the San Marcos River. Bring your own art supplies to the Lions Club Tube Rental on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All ages are welcome and there will be some “how to draw a mermaid” sessions as well. They are asking for RSVPs to jamielynn@mermaidsocietysmtx.com. If we can stay out that late, I bet we’ll end up with another book on our hands.