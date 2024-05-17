WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

DIRT DAUBIN'
The Dirt Dauber Festival is happening both Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) at Eye of the Dog Art Center, located at 405 Valley View West Road. This festival is a dream for pottery/ceramic goods enthusiasts. In addition to a ton of amazing local vendors, the event will have demos by some of the artists and live music. The lineup is as follows: Saturday at 10 a.m. is Kelsey Dolan LaBorde, 11 a.m. is Jack Henry, 12 p.m. is The Ditch Crickets, 1 p.m. is HalleyAnna Finlay, 2 p.m. is Ace Pepper, 3 p.m. is Chansons et Soulards, 5 p.m. is Party Funtime Band, Sunday at 12 p.m. is Nathan Thompson, 1 p.m. is Candler Wilkinson, 2 p.m. is Tracy Weinberg, 3 p.m. is Attic Ted and 4 p.m. is The Lonesome Heroes. For those of you that are religious, the church formerly known as First Baptist Church NBC, now named New Zion Baptist Church, will be having a special service at 11 a.m. on Sunday to celebrate the Day of Pentecost. There will be several guest pastors, and everyone will be wearing white. The church is located at 420 S. Mitchell Street.
LEARNING TO DRAW WITH MERMAIDS
My youngest daughter Samantha, who is four years old, started drawing books this week. It started as an offshoot of Mother’s Day after she decided that everyday needed to be Mother’s Day. So on Monday at school she drew a book for her mom. Tuesday, she asked Mom what she wanted and learned that being better about getting ready for bed on her own would really make her mom happy. That led to the second book, which illustrates the five things we need to do to get ready for bed each night: get in your pajamas, fill up your water cup, brush your hair, brush your teeth and go potty. Now she has a checklist. She as decided that she wants to be an author and an illustrator when she grows up. (Or as she says it an is-tra-la-tor.)
This all leads me to this weekend. The Mermaid Society of Texas is hosting a live mermaid art event to celebrate MerMay. The AquaReinas will be live models for artists along the San Marcos River. Bring your own art supplies to the Lions Club Tube Rental on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All ages are welcome and there will be some “how to draw a mermaid” sessions as well. They are asking for RSVPs to jamielynn@mermaidsocietysmtx.com. If we can stay out that late, I bet we’ll end up with another book on our hands.
MUSIC ON THE SQUARE
Seeking a fun, family-friendly activity for Friday night? Look no further than Music on The Square. Taking place every Friday this May, this concert series is a picnic-style event on the courthouse lawn. Our plan starts with ordering food to go from our favorite downtown restaurants. Currently, Blue Dahlia is open for dinner on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. My husband can get his Taproom burger; I can get my brie tartine with apricot jam and walnuts. It’s a win-win. With dinner acquired, we will make our way to the Historic Hays County Courthouse, spread our blankets beneath the trees and listen to local music while basking in the cool, spring evening. Music begins at 6 p.m. and will feature performances by Poolboi Blu, Bartly and Van Jackson. Bring a chair, blanket and drinks but please remember, this event is glass free.