WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

ENCOURAGING KID-PRENEURS

Sky Vaughan, granddaughter of the founders of Sign Crafters in San Marcos, started her first business at 9 years old. While she has taken a break recently, Sky's Sweet Deliveries makes some of the best cookies around, and she gained popularity by donating a portion of the proceeds to local charities ranging from the Wimberley Adopt Group, a pet rescue, to the Wounded Warriors Project. It was amazing to watch her business grow to amazing heights.

That business started as part of the Wimberley Village Library's kid-preneur classes that teaches kids how to start their own business. This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they will be hosting the first Kid Market of the summer at the Wimberley library. Kids can offer services, sell products or host games. You often find sweets for sale but also arts and crafts or plants. One year, we had a young photographer at the event take pictures to publish in the paper. I saw one booth set up to sell old stuffed animals. If I could convince my kids to give up even one of what seems like hundreds of stuffed animals that permeate through every room in my entire house, that would be awesome, but I haven't had much luck at this point. Even if we don't have our own booth this year, it is still a great event.

It costs each kid $5 to set up a booth, but they are able to keep their own profits. All vendors are from 5 years told to 17 years old. Those interested in having a booth can reach out to teenservices@wimberleylibrary.org.