WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

PLANTS AND DANCE
I love native plant sales. They are a great opportunity to buy affordable plants that do well in the local climate. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve purchased plants from stores that have immediately died; that has never happened to me with my native plant wares. Ecosystem Regeneration Artisans, located at 946 Boulder Blf, is going to have a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. ERA asks that anyone planning to show up between 10 a.m. and noon utilize the sign up sheet, which can be found here signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AAAA92CA6F5C5249533635-erajune#. Each sign up is good for one car, including everyone in it, so load up your car with all your people and be the first at the sale. You can also tour the rain gardens. The ERA has Milkweed, along with other rare native plants. Also, the farmers market will be going on at the square from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring special performances by the Telephone Company (10:30 a.m.) and Attic Ted (11:30 a.m.) to celebrate the release of Attic Ted’s newest album, Starfish as Man. Buy some fresh fruits and veggies and enjoy some live music. The weather is set to be nice all weekend long, so a trip to the river should certainly be on the to-do list. The river was trashed after memorial day, so please toss any trash you see like the good river steward I’m sure that you are. Don’t forget about the single-use container ban. This does not mean that you can’t drink. I took a Dos Equis mini Keg last weekend that I got at H-E-B and some non-disposable cups, which I highly recommend.
ENCOURAGING KID-PRENEURS
Sky Vaughan, granddaughter of the founders of Sign Crafters in San Marcos, started her first business at 9 years old. While she has taken a break recently, Sky's Sweet Deliveries makes some of the best cookies around, and she gained popularity by donating a portion of the proceeds to local charities ranging from the Wimberley Adopt Group, a pet rescue, to the Wounded Warriors Project. It was amazing to watch her business grow to amazing heights.
That business started as part of the Wimberley Village Library's kid-preneur classes that teaches kids how to start their own business. This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they will be hosting the first Kid Market of the summer at the Wimberley library. Kids can offer services, sell products or host games. You often find sweets for sale but also arts and crafts or plants. One year, we had a young photographer at the event take pictures to publish in the paper. I saw one booth set up to sell old stuffed animals. If I could convince my kids to give up even one of what seems like hundreds of stuffed animals that permeate through every room in my entire house, that would be awesome, but I haven't had much luck at this point. Even if we don't have our own booth this year, it is still a great event.
It costs each kid $5 to set up a booth, but they are able to keep their own profits. All vendors are from 5 years told to 17 years old. Those interested in having a booth can reach out to teenservices@wimberleylibrary.org.
BIRTHDAY FOR THE DEAD
Come celebrate the Sweet Sixteen of Wake the Dead Coffeehouse tonight starting at 6 p.m. Festivities will include live music with local artists Acclimated Assassin, Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice, Dr. Funkyfingers, Sissy Hypno and more. The event will also feature the Laughing Dead comedy showcase, hot dogs and beer, temporary tattoos by Attic Ted, a fun photo booth, Shuga’s Fine Shaved Ice, raffles, games and prizes. Wake the Dead’s big weekend will continue on Saturday with the monthly Abracadaver Witches’ Market at 5 p.m. Then on Sunday, join T. Leal and Deborah Carter for an artist’s reception starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday night, Wineaux’s will host “Lore, Legends & Landmarks: A wine walking ghost tour.” Buy wine or beer before leaving the bar in a sealed container, and then sip and stroll in search of famous San Marcos ghosts. The tour begins at Wineaux’s Wine Bar located at 314 East Hutchison at 7 p.m. All in all, it should be a hauntingly good weekend.