WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

TEXAS WATER SAFARI

Leave it up to a man named 'Big Willie' to come up with one of the most grueling and insane challenges on earth – and it starts right here in San Marcos.

According to local legend, Frank Brown and Bill 'Big Willie' George made the first trek from the headwaters of the San Marcos river in a V-bottom boat, without a motor, all the way to the Corpus Christi Bay. The 260 mile trip took them about 30 days in 1962. The following year, the Texas Water Safari was born.

The marathon canoe race is considered one of the most challenging in the world. It is even called “The World’s Toughest Canoe Race.” It is nonstop – literally – from the time you enter the water to the time you reach the bay with a deadline of 100 hours to cross the finish line. Participants have to have all of the provisions and gear they need for the entire trip on board at the start as they are only allowed to have ice and water delivered along the way. No other assistance is allowed. Those who just want to finish may occasionally sleep, but they have to reach checkpoints by certain time intervals along the way to stay in the race.

The record time is 29 hours, 46 minutes, set in 1997, surely with some help from some significant summer rains that year. What starts in San Marcos ends up in Seadrift. Last year's winners finished with a time of 39 hours, 46 minutes.

This year's event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Meadow's Center for Water and the Environment, but the best place to watch is probably Rio Vista, which canoes start showing up minutes after the start.