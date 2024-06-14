WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

FIESTA SAN MARCOS

Live music, outside, in the park along the river. In Texas, or at least around these parts influenced by the Live Music Capital of the World, it means summer.

The inaugural Fiesta San Marcos will be held at San Marcos Plaza Park on Saturday with five Tejano musical groups. There will be more than 20 food booths, vendors, arts and crafts and more.

The new Fiesta celebration is hosted by AJ Castillo, who from Austin, and has a long history of success in the music business. Castillo was named the Tejano All Star Music Awards Male Entertainer of the Year in 2021 and was featured on Juan Treviño’s “Siempre Es Asi,” which won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Regional Song in 2017. He is known for his unique accordion sound and style.

The Fiesta also features Jaime De Anda, Mike Gonzalez and the Iconiczz, Los Desperadoz and Da Krazy Pimpz and is held in partnership with the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce.

The event takes place, rain or shine, on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are on pre-sale for $25 online at fiestasanmarcos. org.