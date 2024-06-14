WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

UNITY AND BUBBLES
Saturday at 9 a.m. (setup at 8:30 a.m.) is the annual Juneteenth unity walk that starts at the crossroads of MLK Dr and LBJ Drive (in the parking lot of Industry and Gus’ Fried Chicken). The walk goes through the historic district and ends at the WIllie Mae Mitchell Center, located at 715 Valley Street. Make sure you wear sunscreen and hydrate well beforehand because it will be hot. Though last year, they had a golf cart riding with the walk that had a lot of cold water bottles in the back. Afterwards, stay for the Juneteenth BBQ cookoff festivities that will be going on at the Mitchell Center. Also on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse on the square will be Bubble Fest hosted by Downtown SMTX. There will be free bubble play with the Bubble Wranglers, bubble entertainment by the Ambient Bubble Artist, a bubble dance party, a cool zone for a break from the heat, local vendors and music by DJ Alpha.
FIESTA SAN MARCOS
Live music, outside, in the park along the river. In Texas, or at least around these parts influenced by the Live Music Capital of the World, it means summer.
The inaugural Fiesta San Marcos will be held at San Marcos Plaza Park on Saturday with five Tejano musical groups. There will be more than 20 food booths, vendors, arts and crafts and more.
The new Fiesta celebration is hosted by AJ Castillo, who from Austin, and has a long history of success in the music business. Castillo was named the Tejano All Star Music Awards Male Entertainer of the Year in 2021 and was featured on Juan Treviño’s “Siempre Es Asi,” which won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Regional Song in 2017. He is known for his unique accordion sound and style.
The Fiesta also features Jaime De Anda, Mike Gonzalez and the Iconiczz, Los Desperadoz and Da Krazy Pimpz and is held in partnership with the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce.
The event takes place, rain or shine, on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are on pre-sale for $25 online at fiestasanmarcos. org.
PADDLEBOARDING ON SPRING LAKE
I love the outdoors, and I like water. It’s one of the reasons San Marcos is my home, because there is no place on earth where I can enjoy being with nature on the best river in the world. That is why I want to check out the Spring Lake Stand-Up Paddle Tours.
Having a rare opportunity to be out in the water on Spring Lake, this tour is a chance to experience the heart of the San Marcos River.
It’s one thing to see Spring Lake from the land, but another all together to see it from the Glass Bottom Boat Tours.
To be on the water at Spring Lake on a paddle board and have a rare opportunity to see what makes the San Marcos River flow from a different perspective is too good to pass up.
Without the need of scuba equipment, it will be the closest you can get to Spring Lake.
However if you want to sign up for the tour, you need to sign up quickly as these tours get popular from time to time and have limited spots available. You can sign up at meadowscenter.txst.edu/education/eco-adventures. html.