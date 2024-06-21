WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

MOVIES AND MUSIC
There’s an event tonight that combines two of my favorite things. There is a June Dive-in Movie at James Adkins Pool, located at 1100 West Center Street in Kyle. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. The movie selection is a cute one — Finding Dory. There will also be raffle prizes, outdoor games and family fun. Registration is required due to capacity limits. Adults pay $7 and $5 for kids. Attendees can register at TeamSideline.com/Kyle. My other event is also for today. Downtown San Marcos is hosting Make Music Day on the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn, which is filled with events for the whole family. There is a baby and toddlers class at 9 a.m. There are violin and fiddle lessons for kids ages nine and older at 10 a.m. There is an open jam session from 12 to 3 p.m. Guitar lessons are at 3 p.m., instrumental workshops at 4 to 6 p.m. and an open jam finale at 6 p.m.
LOVING TO LEARN
Nature versus nurture.
It’s an age old debate that I promise I won’t end today, but as the father of two young children, I often wonder just how much influence I have over their growth into adulthood. As with most of life, I’m sure the answer isn’t one side or the other but rather somewhere in the middle.
One of the challenges of being a parent is determining how to teach your children the types of things you value the most. I hope I am able to inspire a love of learning in my children, although I think they may have been born with that innate sense of wonder that leads to a life of leaning. Still, I try and find ways to encourage that wonder and curiosity by making learning fun. This weekend, that will be pretty easy with the Seasons of Science Free Kid Craft event that is being hosted at Roughhouse Brewing on the outskirts of San Marcos. The Texas State Biology Department has put together a free day of crafts, games and environmental science for kids with the Texas State Seasons of Science team. There will be science-oriented freebies and lessons about eco-friendly habits. They’ve also got a fun little playground at the facility and if you need to pass the time with a drink, Roughhouse is a great place to wet your whistle. It runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday this weekend.
Also, if your kids are into sports, First Lockhart National Bank on Hunter Road is having a Back to School Bash on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. There will be Texas State football players on hand giving out free backpacks and signing autographs in addition to games, food, music and more.
KEEP YOUR PETS OUT OF THE SHELTER
For those of you with pets of all shapes and sizes, PALS is hosting a low-cost Vaccine and Microchip Clinic at 215 W. San Antonio St. on June 22nd - no appointment needed! From 9 a.m.-12 p.m., you can ensure your best friend is taken care of and up to date on their essential vaccinations. Pets are a massive responsibility, and as a pet owner myself, I know it can be a challenge to find time or the opportunity to make sure you’ve checked all their boxes. Through PALS, it couldn’t be easier! Microchipping your pet goes a long way in terms of ensuring their safety, and helping out your local shelter. According to the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, 117 animals entered their shelter last week alone - do your part in making sure lost pets always find their way back home. In addition, protecting my puppy, Lucky, from potential illnesses through vaccinations is a priority that I’m glad to not have dismissed. Look out for the safety and security of your animals - PALS will be immensely grateful for your support! For more information on the “when” and “how” of this event, visit their Facebook page or website at preventalitter.com.