WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

LOVING TO LEARN

Nature versus nurture.

It’s an age old debate that I promise I won’t end today, but as the father of two young children, I often wonder just how much influence I have over their growth into adulthood. As with most of life, I’m sure the answer isn’t one side or the other but rather somewhere in the middle.

One of the challenges of being a parent is determining how to teach your children the types of things you value the most. I hope I am able to inspire a love of learning in my children, although I think they may have been born with that innate sense of wonder that leads to a life of leaning. Still, I try and find ways to encourage that wonder and curiosity by making learning fun. This weekend, that will be pretty easy with the Seasons of Science Free Kid Craft event that is being hosted at Roughhouse Brewing on the outskirts of San Marcos. The Texas State Biology Department has put together a free day of crafts, games and environmental science for kids with the Texas State Seasons of Science team. There will be science-oriented freebies and lessons about eco-friendly habits. They’ve also got a fun little playground at the facility and if you need to pass the time with a drink, Roughhouse is a great place to wet your whistle. It runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday this weekend.

Also, if your kids are into sports, First Lockhart National Bank on Hunter Road is having a Back to School Bash on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. There will be Texas State football players on hand giving out free backpacks and signing autographs in addition to games, food, music and more.